FRANKFURT Oct 27 French baseload power for
delivery in 2017 on Thursday hit a new contract high of 45.6
euros ($49.79) per megawatt hour (MWh), up 1.6
percent, on concerns that nuclear supply will remain tight in
the winter months.
"It all looks very bullish after a weaker opening," said one
trader in the European wholesale market.
He added that some weather forecasts for the coming months
pointed to slow wind speeds and low temperatures, translating
into less supply and more demand.
A series of restart delays and worries about France readying
sufficient nuclear reactor capacity amid ongoing tests has
fuelled bullish sentiment this month.
French December power cost 96.5 euros, up 3.8
percent, and January power stood at 99.5 euros, up
2.6 percent, at 0850 GMT.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)