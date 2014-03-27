* Trader sees growth in weather-driven short-term market

* Encourages demand-side management in Europe's main market

* Also markets renewable power on behalf of German customers

By Vera Eckert and Michael Kahn

FRANKFURT/PRAGUE, March 27 The growing influence of weather on Europe's wholesale power markets will make them increasingly volatile, creating new short-term trading opportunities, the head of Danske Commodities said on Thursday.

Rising supply from weather-dependent solar installations and wind farms has forced market players to wrestle with bigger intraday swings in supply and demand, Torben Nordal Clausen told Reuters.

Because renewable power gets priority when it is produced, wind and solar energy sometimes floods into grids, which lack any sizeable storage capacity to absorb the volumes, only to die down at other times.

"Volatilities are increasing in the German power market as it looks to raising the share of renewables to 40 to 45 percent (in the period) up to 2025 from around 25 percent now," Nordal Clausen said in a phone interview from Aarhus, Denmark, where Danske is based.

"That means the weather is more and more becoming the key driver of the short-term market."

In response, Danske has developed technology to help producers establish the best time to sell and consumers the best time to buy, or to reduce demand, said Nordal Clausen. He noted negative power prices - when producers pay to get rid of power - had been recorded for 64 hours in 2013.

"(Consumers) can potentially make money from buying power, or forego power purchases by responding flexibly and reducing demand in high-price periods," Nordal Clausen said.

"We are using our knowledge to turn volatility into opportunities for our customers."

SHORT-TERM

Danske said the number of its customers and counterparties rose by 70 percent to 550 last year in a 1.9 billion euro ($2.6 billion) revenue business spanning 33 countries. The company posted a 2013 operating profit of 41 million euros.

The company, which has 3,500 megawatts of renewable and conventional generation across Germany and Scandinavia, also directly markets German green power on exchanges on behalf of customers.

The 15-year old German market - traded over the counter and on exchanges like EEX and Epex Spot - is changing from one that is driven by calendar year supply contracts to looking more to the short-term, as industrials modify their buy and sell patterns.

Epex Spot said last week it is considering Europe-wide auctions for its 15-minute intraday products, which it has been offering successfully in Germany since 2011.

Long-term power prices are trading at nine-year lows due to a demand slump, efficiency improvements and the ongoing renewable boom that has contributed to existing overcapacities.

The Danske chief predicted more price pressure was on the horizon but that plant closures due to declining demand would partially help to stabilise prices.

Danske, which also trades gas, gas transport and storage, and green power origin certificates, has also extended its reach into south-eastern Europe with a special focus on opportunities in Turkey.

"We are increasing our presence in Turkey," Nordal Clausen said. "It is an area that is on our radar and we are investing in it."

($1 = 0.7258 euros) (Editing by Pravin Char)