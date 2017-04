Reuters Market Eye - Power Grid Corporation of India falls 2.2 percent.

"With the stock moving into the FII caution list, we believe it will move out of the MSCI India portfolio," Emkay Equity Advisory says in a note.

Emkay Equity says it expects the announcement from the MSCI to be released in the next 1-2 sessions.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)