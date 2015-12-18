Dec 17 Power Integrations Inc said a jury awarded the company 139.8 million in damages from Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc for infringing two of its patents after a trial in a federal court in San Francisco.

The latest award is larger than the $105 million verdict that Power Integrations won last year but was later set aside by the court in view of an intervening change in the law, the chip maker said on Thursday.

Fairchild persuaded a federal judge in November 2014 to throw out a jury verdict and obtain a new trial on the damages.

In March 2014, a California federal jury had found several power supplies containing chips made by Fairchild unit System General Corp directly infringed some of Power Integrations patents. (bit.ly/1Qwn1qy)

Apart from the case for damages, Power Integrations will also be seeking a permanent injunction against the more than 140 Fairchild parts implicated in this case, the company said.

The circuit device supplier recently filed another lawsuit to address Fairchild's ongoing infringement of Power Integrations' patents, including additional products not included in the verdict.

Lawyers and representatives for Fairchild Semiconductor were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)