* Power bourse volumes down 4.6 pct in March
* Market liquidity up 0.6 percentage points in March
* Gas demand plunges 23 percent on drop in household demand
MILAN, April 17 Italy's power prices fell to
6-month lows in March as recession curbed demand and mild
weather helped to trim electricity consumption, Italian energy
markets operator GME said on Tuesday.
The average price of electricity purchases on power bourse
IPEX fell 15.4 percent from a multi-year peak reached in
February, but at 75.31 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) last month
it was still 10.5 percent above the March 2011 level, GME said
in a newsletter. (www.mercatoelettrico.org)
Italy's power trade volumes dropped 5.7 percent year on year
in March to 25.5 million MWh, GME said.
"A considerable fall in volumes is only partially justified
by the spring temperature of March and is more attributable to a
phase of the economic recession," GME said.
Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy contracted in
the third and fourth quarters of 2011, underscoring the
challenges for Prime Minister Mario Monti as he seeks to avert a
debt crisis and turn around the economy.
IPEX volumes fell 4.6 percent last month to 14.4 million
MWh, while market liquidity rose 0.6 percentage points to 56.5
percent in March. Over-the-counter contracts registered at the
PCE platform fell 7.1 percent to 11.1 million MWh.
Sales of power generated in Italy dropped 8.2 percent to
all-time lows of 20.5 million MWh in March while imports rose 6
percent to 4.9 million MWh.
Sales of cheap power generated at hydro plants dropped 33.1
percent, while sales of power generated at combined-cycle
gas-fired power plants fell 25 percent and accounted for 46.3
percent of total sales, down 9.6 percentage points from March
2011.
Power sales from coal-fired plants jumped 26.4 percent in
March and accounted for 14.1 percent of total sales last month,
up 3.9 percentage points from a year earlier. Sales of power
generated at other fossil fuel fired plants surged 52.8 percent.
Wind power sales rose 8.6 percent year on year in March.
Total gas demand in Italy plunged 23 percent year on year in
March to 6.585 billion cubic metres (bcm), pushed down by a 28
percent drop in household demand to 3.115 bcm due to warmer
weather.
Power generation demand dropped 22 percent to 2.017 bcm
under pressure from growing renewable power generation while
industrial gas demand fell 4 percent to 1.265 bcm.
Some 975 contracts traded in March on Italy's forward
electricity market MTE with a total volume of 3.3 million MWh,
while 230 over-the-counter contracts were registered on the same
platform with a total volume of 1.9 million MWh.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)