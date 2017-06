ROME Oct 5 Power demand in Italy fell 9.6 percent on the year in September to 26.4 billion kilowatt hours, the steepest decline since April 2009, grid operator Terna said on Friday.

Demand fell 7.3 percent if the monthly figure is adjusted for the average temperature and number of working days, Terna said in a statement.

Power demand fell 10.5 percent in April 2009, a difficult year for the economy, from a year before. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)