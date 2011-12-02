Britain's FTSE held back by sterling bounce as tech stocks recover
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
SEOUL, Dec 2 South Korea will raise electricity tariffs by an average 4.5 percent from Dec 5, less than expected by markets and the raw material cost increases incurred by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) , the government said on Friday. Details of power tariff adjustments from the Ministry of Knowledge Economy are as follows (in percent): Hike Cost recovery rate (before/after) Residential - 86.4/86.4 General 4.5 90.8/94.9 low-voltage 3.9 86.9/90.3 high-voltage 5.0 94.6/99.3 Industrial 6.5 88.7/94.4 low-voltage 3.9 78.4/81.4 high-voltage 6.6 89.3/95.2 Education 4.5 83.9/87.7 Farming - 32.8/32.8 Street lamp 6.5 78.3/83.4 ------------------------------------------- Average 4.5 87.0/90.9 (Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.