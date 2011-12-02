* To freeze prices for home use due to inflation concerns
* To hike prices for industrial use by 6.5 pct
* To lift PPI by 0.116 pct pts; zero direct CPI impact
(Update share prices and adds more details)
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Dec 2 South Korea will raise
electricity tariffs by an average 4.5 percent from Monday, the
government said on Friday, less than market traders expected, as
raw material costs increase for state-run Korea Electric Power
Corp (KEPCO).
Power prices for residential users and farmers, who have
been hit by surging inflation ahead of parliamentary and
presidential polls in 2012, will be unchanged while prices for
industry will rise by 6.5 percent, the Ministry of Knowledge
Economy said in a statement.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been pushing to slash
excessive power consumption especially since unexpected
nationwide power cuts in September, while KEPCO hopes to be
compensated for hefty losses incurred by costlier power
generation.
"The power price was hiked by the minimum level in order to
reduce power consumption ... as we expect severe power shortages
this winter due to a spike in demand," the statement said.
"We decided to freeze tariffs for residential, traditional
market and farming uses, considering the burden on the people
and the inflation impact, while we modified prices for
industrial and general high-voltage uses, which consume
relatively more electricity, to improve their pattern of heavy
energy consumption."
It added that it expected to save 1.44 million kilowatts of
power at peak periods through the hike, as well as 1.1 trillion
won ($976.69 million) in power plant construction costs.
PPI TO RISE; NO DIRECT CPI IMPACT
The ministry said the price hike would lift this year's
producer price index by an average of 0.116 percentage points,
while the direct influence on the consumer price index would be
zero.
The hike is the second this year after tariffs were raised
by 4.9 percent on average in August, although residential
consumers were spared most of the hike since their prices rose
just 2.0 percent.
Electricity cost accounts for 2.08 percent of the country's
consumer price index, which spiked 4.2 percent in November from
a year earlier, picking up from 3.6 percent growth in October
and breaching above the central bank's 2-4 percent target.
The move comes as stubbornly high inflation leaves
the country's central bank with little room to cut interest
rates to shore up spending in response to the cooling demand
from advanced economies and weak corporate spending at home.
Analysts, while welcoming the rise, said the pace of
increases remained too slow.
"The scope of the hike is slightly disappointing as the
market had expected around 5 percent," said Jee Heon-seok, an
analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "However KEPCO is getting
a step closer to normalizing electricity tariffs, and it is
positive in this light. We expect KEPCO to raise tariffs once
more around the middle of next year."
Considering higher costs of energy resources and deepening
deficits, KEPCO's board members earlier this month agreed to
seek an average 10 percent rise in electricity fees, which still
had to be reviewed by the government for
approval.
Shares in KEPCO closed up 1.21 percent on Friday,
outperforming the flat broader market.
($1 = 1126.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Additional reporting by Yoo
Choon-sik and Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance and
Jonathan Hopfner)