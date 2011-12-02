SEOUL Dec 2 South Korea will raise electricity tariffs by an average 4.5 percent from Dec 5, less than expected by markets and the raw material cost increases incurred by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) , the government said on Friday.

Power prices for residential users and farmers, who have been hit by surging inflation ahead of parliamentary and presidential polls in 2012, will be unchanged while prices for industry will rise by 6.5 percent, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a statement.

"We decided to freeze tariffs for residential, traditional market and farming uses, considering the burden on the people and the inflation impact, while we modified prices for industrial and general high-voltage uses, which consume relatively more electricity, to improve their pattern of heavy energy consumption," the statement said.

It said the price hike would lift this year's producer price index by an average of 0.116 percentage points, while the direct influence on the consumer price index would be zero.

The hike is the second this year after tariffs were raised by 4.9 percent on average in August, although residential consumers were spared most of the hike as their prices rose just 2.0 percent.

