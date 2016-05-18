BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Power Logics Co., Ltd.:
* Says it completed issuance of 2nd convertible bonds on May 18
* Proceeds of 5 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/F9IXNB31
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO