July 29 Demand for power in New York and New England was expected to reach the highest level so far this year as air conditioners get cranked up this week to deal with the heat wave blanketing the U.S. Northeast.

Despite the heat, the region's grid operators - ISO New England and the New York ISO - both said their systems were operating normally and that they had ample power supplies to meet the high demand.

Temperatures in New York were expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on Wednesday for a second day in a row before easing to around 90 degrees for the next seven days, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.

The New York ISO forecast demand would peak at 32,100 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday, but would be significantly lower on Thursday when temperatures were forecast to be slightly lower.

That compared with a peak during last year's mild summer of 29,782 MW, set in September, and a record high of 33,956 MW set in July 2013.

ISO New England forecast demand would reach 24,600 MW on Wednesday before rising to 25,000 MW on Thursday.

That would top last year's peak for the six New England states of 24,443 MW, set in July, but falls well short of the 28,130 MW record high set during a brutal heat wave in August 2006.

Next-day power prices in New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) slipped from $61.32 per megawatt hour for Wednesday, the highest since March, to $58.88 for Thursday.

Next-day natural gas prices in New England E-ALGCIT-IDX fell on ICE from $4.01 per million British thermal units for Wednesday to $3.36 for Thursday. The recent high for New England gas was $4.08 for Tuesday, the highest since April.

Next-day gas prices in New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX, meanwhile, climbed to $3.01 per mmBtu for Thursday, the highest level in a month. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Peter Galloway)