July 29 Demand for power in New York and New
England was expected to reach the highest level so far this year
as air conditioners get cranked up this week to deal with the
heat wave blanketing the U.S. Northeast.
Despite the heat, the region's grid operators - ISO New
England and the New York ISO - both said their systems were
operating normally and that they had ample power supplies to
meet the high demand.
Temperatures in New York were expected to reach 95 degrees
Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on Wednesday for a second day in a row
before easing to around 90 degrees for the next seven days,
according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.
The New York ISO forecast demand would peak at 32,100
megawatts (MW) on Wednesday, but would be significantly lower on
Thursday when temperatures were forecast to be slightly lower.
That compared with a peak during last year's mild summer of
29,782 MW, set in September, and a record high of 33,956 MW set
in July 2013.
ISO New England forecast demand would reach 24,600 MW on
Wednesday before rising to 25,000 MW on Thursday.
That would top last year's peak for the six New England
states of 24,443 MW, set in July, but falls well short of the
28,130 MW record high set during a brutal heat wave in August
2006.
Next-day power prices in New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX on the
IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) slipped from $61.32 per megawatt
hour for Wednesday, the highest since March, to $58.88 for
Thursday.
Next-day natural gas prices in New England E-ALGCIT-IDX
fell on ICE from $4.01 per million British thermal units for
Wednesday to $3.36 for Thursday. The recent high for New England
gas was $4.08 for Tuesday, the highest since April.
Next-day gas prices in New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX, meanwhile,
climbed to $3.01 per mmBtu for Thursday, the highest level in a
month.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Peter Galloway)