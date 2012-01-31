LONDON Jan 31 British utility SSE will idle a combined 1,464 megawatt (MW) of gas-fired power plant capacity from March 26 until some point in 2013 as weak margins hit profitability, it said in an interim management statement on Tuesday.

The energy supplier declined to provide an exact restart date, but it said that plant output would be scaled up or down depending on market conditions after restart.

"SSE has decided to undertake a comprehensive programme of maintenance to support more flexible operations at its Keadby (764 MW) and Medway (700 MW) power stations from 2013 onwards," it said.

The utility will decide whether changes in operational status should be reflected as a non-cash exceptional item on its year-end accounts published March, 31.

There will be no job losses as a result of the decision, it said.