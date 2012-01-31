LONDON Jan 31 British utility SSE will
idle a combined 1,464 megawatt (MW) of gas-fired power plant
capacity from March 26 until some point in 2013 as weak margins
hit profitability, it said in an interim management statement on
Tuesday.
The energy supplier declined to provide an exact restart
date, but it said that plant output would be scaled up or down
depending on market conditions after restart.
"SSE has decided to undertake a comprehensive programme of
maintenance to support more flexible operations at its Keadby
(764 MW) and Medway (700 MW) power stations from 2013 onwards,"
it said.
The utility will decide whether changes in operational
status should be reflected as a non-cash exceptional item on its
year-end accounts published March, 31.
There will be no job losses as a result of the decision, it
said.