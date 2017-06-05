WARSAW, June 5 (Reuters) -

* Polish power exchange TGE has launched a new trading platform provided by Nasdaq Inc that would allow it to offer new commodity and derivative instruments in future to attract new market players, it said on Monday.

* The system, X-Stream Trading, will allow TGE, which is controlled by the state-run Warsaw Stock Exchange, to operate on a number of markets and offer a range of order and asset types.

* "The latest technology will allow us to face European regulatory challenges and offer the necessary flexibility in shaping our offering while providing the users with enhanced portfolio management options for selling and buying instruments traded at TGE," the exchange's chief executive was quoted as saying in a statement.

* TGE, the only licensed commodity exchange in Poland, started operations 16 years ago as part of a bigger plan to liberalise Poland's electricity market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)