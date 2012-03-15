WARSAW, March 15 Volumes on Poland's power
exchange POLPX rose 9 percent to 3.5 TWh in February from a year
ago, due mainly to an increase in day-ahead trading, POLPX said
on Thursday.
Volume of electricity trading with next day delivery in
POLPX jumped 30 percent to 1.8 TWh, while derivatives trading
gained 7 percent to 1.7 TWh.
The price of Cal'13 baseload, the most liquid contract
traded during the month, was flat month-on-month at 214.17
zlotys per MWh.
POLPX is controlled by the Warsaw Stock Exchange,
which completed the purchase of a majority stake in February.
($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)