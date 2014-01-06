A worker installs an electric power cable on a pylon at a newly constructed power station in Jammu February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in power producers fall on media reports that the state government in Maharashtra is planning to cut power tariffs.

The Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday that Narayan Rane, the State Industries Minister, said a decision would be announced in eight days and the group of ministers set up by the government under Rane recommended that electricity tariff be cut by around 15 percent.

The cut would be only for farmers, domestic consumers and small businesses consuming less than a set amount of electricity, the paper said.

Tata Power (TTPW.NS) falls 2.6 percent, while Reliance Infrastructure (RLIN.NS) is down 1.08 percent.

A cut in power tariff in Maharashtra would come after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's push in Delhi to cut power tariff in the state.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)