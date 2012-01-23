NEW DELHI Jan 23 India should implement a bidding procedure for supply of equipment for power projects with 4,000 megawatts capacity, the federal heavy industries minister said on Monday.

The equipment bids for large power projects should be "rejigged" to allow domestic gear makers participate in the procedure, Praful Patel told reporters.

Patel is meeting Pime Minister Manmohan Singh to discuss this issue later in the day, he said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)