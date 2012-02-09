BELGRADE Feb 9 BELGRADE, Feb 9 Serbia ordered the state-run EPS utility on Thursday to cut power to more than 200 industrial customers to help prevent the power grid from collapsing during one of the worst cold spells in decades, EPS said.

A cold spell has hit the Balkans in the past two weeks and has lifted power consumption to record highs across the region, forcing its utilities to boost imports to meet soaring demand that is straining electricity transmission systems.

"EPS has started to apply the government order in an urgent manner...only the industrial consumers whose production is of vital interest and require lengthy halting procedure will be excluded," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy)