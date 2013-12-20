* German company says has no knowledge of any investigation
* Newspaper mentioned the firm in story on suspected fraud
* Federal crime bureau says several probes taking place
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 EnBW, Germany's
third-biggest utility, said on Friday it had no knowledge of any
suspicion by authorities that it had any involvement in possible
tax fraud related to power trading, responding to a newspaper
report mentioning the company.
"EnBW has no knowledge of any grounds for suspicion about
EnBW, or any investigations being carried out," it said in a
statement.
The Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily said German and European
investigators were looking into networks of power and gas
trading companies to establish whether they were guilty of
so-called carousel fraud.
Carousel fraud involves a buyer importing into one European
Union member state from another a contract for goods free of
value-added tax (VAT).
The buyer then does not sell it for consumption in the given
home market but onwards to an untraceable series of companies in
an agreed chain, which ultimately exports it again, pocketing a
rebate from tax authorities. Cross-border trades in the EU are
not taxed.
Karlsruhe-based EnBW said it had contacted the relevant
prosecutor in Mannheim, Baden-Wuerttemberg state, in response to
the story and had been assured there was no probe under way.
Prosecutors in Stuttgart, the state's capital, also are not
pursuing any probes into power trading that involve EnBW, said a
spokeswoman for the prosecutors' office there.
Because power trading is paper-based and cross-border,
fraudulent behaviour is hard for investigators to chase in the
28-country bloc.
VAT fraud cases rocked the EU carbon trading sector in 2009
and 2010 and officials warned then that areas such as power and
gas could also become targets.
To stop fraud, the European Commission is introducing
so-called reverse charge procedures for various sectors, which
transfer liability for VAT administration to the buyer from the
seller. For power and gas, this came into force in Germany on
Sept. 1.
A spokeswoman for Germany's Federal Office of Criminal
Investigation in Wiesbaden said there were probes into possible
power and gas market cases by various local prosecutors in which
tax authorities and crime investigators were participating.
She did not elaborate or mention localities or parties
involved.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Thorsten Severin; Editing by Dale
Hudson)