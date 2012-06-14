* Says traders do not take much care of credit risk

* Most trades conducted in OTC market

* Shutdown of any "bigger player" could cause domino effect

* Trade volumes seen unchanged from previous year

By Maciej Onoszko and Maja Zuvela

PRAGUE, June 14 Another central and eastern Europe power trader could go bust if operators continue to underestimate risk management, the CEO of the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) said.

"I think that risk management is probably the most underestimated part of the trading and I would not be surprised if we see another shutdown," David Kucera told Reuters on Thursday on the sidelines of a conference on power trading.

Korlea Invest went bust in March, stopping power deliveries to wholesale customers in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania after its bank cut the firm's funding.

Like most traders in the region, Korlea made most of its trades in the over-the-counter market, which does not offer the same kind of counter-party risk protection as exchanges.

"It would not surprise me because there are so many transactions and these transactions are not checked and nobody knows what kind of liquidity is there in these markets," said Kucera.

He said regulation in a move towards the clearing of the transaction would be a good thing "because if someone bigger than Korlea, somebody who was very active on the market, goes down, that could really start a domino effect.

"Let's hope that would not happen...it would be a very big issue for market liberalisation," he added.

Kucera said the trade volumes on the PXE had not changed much from the previous year. "If you look at day to day volumes you will realise that volumes are coping the same pattern."

The bourse cleared 3 million MWh of electricity in 2011.

"If the pattern lasts I think the liquidity should increase in the coming months and follow last year's results and we think the liquidity will be very much the same as last year," he said.

Central and eastern Europe offers traders a potentially lucrative place to trade power but fragmented national power markets and a lack of liquidity stands in the way. (Editing by James Jukwey)