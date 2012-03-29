* Economic crisis discouraged trading in 2012

* Germany should recover, acts as magnet

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, March 29 Trading volume in the European wholesale power markets is unlikely to bounce back after an estimated 12 percent contraction in 2011, a report by research company Prospex said.

"...very few (market participants) foresee any striking growth and a common view is that the market will simply tick over," said Prospex in abstracts from the report, which is due to be published on April 2.

Prospex cited the generally depressed economic environment, which reduced the risk appetite of many operators, for the downturn last year.

It deducted from research, analysis and interviews that while 2012 was not expected to be as difficult, big rises, if they were to come, would happen in later years.

Trading volumes at energy exchanges and in the over-the-counter market fell to 9,645 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2011, 12 percent down from 2010, in six major countries and the Nordic region, it said.

OTC trading accounted for 72 percent of the total.

Applying to France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Britain and the Nordics, it was only the second annual fall since Prospex began monitoring the market in 1999. The other was in 2004 after the collapse of trader Enron.

Prospex said Germany, where volumes fell 13 percent last year, was the main trading place region with the Nordics, due to its central position, interconnection capacity, easy trading system and number of players.

It is highly liquid and its next Calendar Year contract has become a benchmark for the continent as a whole, encouraging neighbours to use the German market as a proxy for their own.

In the second most liquid market, the Nordics, trading volumes fell 16 percent last year due to untypical weather.

Overall, its predominant hydroelectricity sector should continue to drive big trading business there because it is volatile and lures risk managers and spectators alike, Prospex said.

Prospex said that France still does not have a large trading market, chiefly because many traders were wary of EDF's dominant role, and because of the close price correlation with Germany.

The report identified eight big operators present in several markets - utilities EDF, E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall, and financial players Barclays Capital , Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch , and Morgan Stanley.

The position of investment funds is small after being damaged by counterparty credit concerns in the financial crisis.