Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
FEB 10 Power company Calpine Corp posted a fourth-quarter loss, on an adjusted basis, hurt by lower commodity margins and reduced income tax benefits but tightened its outlook for the year backed by more customers switching from coal to gas.
Fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $13 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with $24 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $43 million, compared with a profit of $62 million.
The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.6 billion to $1.72 billion for the year.
It had earlier forecast EBIDTA of $1.55 billion to $1.75 billion.
Smaller peer Alliant Energy Corp cut its earnings outlook as it decided to shed its RMT unit this year.
For 2012, Alliant cut its earnings forecast to $2.75 to $3.05 per share from its earlier view of $2.80 to $3.10.
The company has said problems with a subcontractor at RMT, which provides environment-friendly energy solutions, has led to "significant additional costs" at the unit. The subsidiary has filed a suit against the subcontractor.
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.