MUMBAI Feb 22 Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.53 million) through dual-tranche bonds, a termsheet showed.

The firm will issue seven-year bonds at 8.86 percent and ten-year bonds at 8.84 percent, the document showed.

The issue opens on Friday and closes on Tuesday. ($1 = 54.4950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)