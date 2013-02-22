BRIEF-L&T Technology Services announces completion of Esencia acquisition
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition
MUMBAI Feb 22 Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.53 million) through dual-tranche bonds, a termsheet showed.
The firm will issue seven-year bonds at 8.86 percent and ten-year bonds at 8.84 percent, the document showed.
The issue opens on Friday and closes on Tuesday. ($1 = 54.4950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* May total motorcycles sales of 60,696 units, up 25 percent