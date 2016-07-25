(Corrects headline to say Power Finance Corp, not power ministry, takes measures; also corrects sourcing in text)

July 25 July 25 India's Ministry of Power: * PFC takes several measures to bail out thermal & hydro Power plants * Measures by PFC include higher debt/equity ratio of funding up to 80:20 for project funding * Measures by PFC include allowing last mile equity ensuring timely completion of the project depending on progress of project * Measure by PFC include longer repayment tenure up to 80% of the project life * Measures by PFC include restructuring of repayment schedule in line with the revised project timelines allowing suitable moratorium period * Measures by PFC include structured repayment aligned with the cash flow of the project * Measure by PFC include fund projects with a minimum threshold level of power purchase agreement tie-up * Measures by PFC include permitting options for merchant sale through power exchange and fund projects that remain viable

