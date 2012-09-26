HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Basis Point) - Power Finance Corp Ltd has sent out a request for proposals for a US$100m term loan, sources said.

The four-year loan, which would have an average life of three years, includes a greenshoe option to upsize by another US$150m. The response deadline is October 15.

In July, the borrower sealed an upsized US$250m three-year loan which paid a top-level all-in of 220bp via a margin of 175bp over Libor. Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate were joined by 15 lenders.

Bombay Stock Exchange-listed PFC onlends to utilities and other power sector entities. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)