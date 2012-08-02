SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (IFR) - State-run Power Finance Corp is looking to raise around INR30bn (USD538m) from a multi-tranche sale. A final decision on the structure is likely to be taken by 3pm India time today, after which RFQs may be sent to arrangers for bidding.

Tranches of 18-month, five-year and 10-year with 7-year put call option are being considered, said a Mumbai-based DCM banker.

PFC was last in the market with a dual-trancher at end-June during which it sold over INR30bn of bonds. A total of 21 arrangers were asked to bid for a 5-year plain vanilla bond and for a 10-year bond with a put/call at the end of seven years with coupons of 9.40% and 9.39%, respectively.

The bonds are locally rated AAA.