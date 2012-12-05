SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (IFR) - State-run Power Finance Corp is planning a local bond sale soon. The country's top power producer is planning a separately tradable redeemable principal parts format for the sale, with redemptions in the second, third, fifth and seventh year.

Details of the issue, locally rated Triple A, might be announced today.

On the offshore front, PFC is still sitting on the fence to launch its USD500m sale via RBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)