Labourers remove kites tangled up on electric power cables after the end of a five-day long kite festival in Ahmedabad January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Barclays Capital cut Power Finance Corp (PWFC.NS) to 'underweight' from 'neutral', saying the state-run lender for power projects would see only a limited impact from the government bailout of state-owned electricity distributors (discom).

Barclays Capital adds Power Finance has limited discom exposure, and cites concerns about the recent run-up in its share prices.

Barcap maintains its target price on Power Finance at 155 rupees. Shares of the power lender were down 2.9 percent at 10.40 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)