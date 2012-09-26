MUMBAI, Sept 26 Barclays Capital cut India's Power Finance Corp to 'underweight' from 'neutral', saying the state-run lender for power projects would see only a limited impact from the government bailout of state-owned electricity distributors (discom).

Barclays Capital adds Power Finance has limited discom exposure, and cites concerns about the recent run-up in its share prices.

Barcap maintains its target price on Power Finance at 155 rupees. Shares of the power lender were down 3.2 percent at 191.50 rupees at 0458 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)