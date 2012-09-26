BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI, Sept 26 Barclays Capital cut India's Power Finance Corp to 'underweight' from 'neutral', saying the state-run lender for power projects would see only a limited impact from the government bailout of state-owned electricity distributors (discom).
Barclays Capital adds Power Finance has limited discom exposure, and cites concerns about the recent run-up in its share prices.
Barcap maintains its target price on Power Finance at 155 rupees. Shares of the power lender were down 3.2 percent at 191.50 rupees at 0458 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks