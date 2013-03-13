(In today's story, corrects year-earlier adjusted earnings per share in second paragraph, adds "operating earnings" in lead for Great-West)

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's Power Financial Corp said on Wednesday profit fell in the fourth quarter as earnings at its IGM Financial mutual funds unit dipped and operating earnings at its Great-West Lifeco insurance unit were little changed.

The Montreal-based company said it had operating earnings of C$406 million ($396 million), or 57 Canadian cents a share, down from C$422 million, or 60 Canadian cents, in the same quarter a year earlier.

