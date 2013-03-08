MUMBAI, March 8 Power Grid Corporation of India set the coupon for its 19.9 billion rupees ($364.90 million) sale of 10-year bonds at 8.80 percent, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The coupon was much tighter than the upper band of 8.95 percent fixed by the utility company, after attracting orders of 40.70 billion rupees ($746.31 million) for its bond sale, these sources said, declining to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

Power Grid had said it was looking to raise up to 20 billion rupees.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for capital expenditure, said the sources.

The bond sale is scheduled to open and close on Friday. ($1 = 54.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)