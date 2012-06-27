SINGAPORE, June 27 (IFR) - Power Grid Corp, an Indian state-run transmission utility, has raised INR39.975bn (USD700m) from its latest bond sale at 9.30%.

The pricing came inside the company's cap at a coupon of 9.35% with a base size of INR10bn. The bonds will be issued in separately tradable principal parts with maturities beginning from the fourth year until year 16.

The bonds are rated Triple A by both Crisil and ICRA.