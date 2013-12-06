An employee from the electricity board works on newly installed overhead power cables ahead of the ''Kumbh Mela'', or Pitcher Festival, as the sun sets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - Power Grid Corp of India Ltd(PGRD.NS) shares look ripe for profit-taking after rising nearly 6 percent since Monday's close on the back of good investor response to its $1.1 billion share sale, according to dealers.

Dealers say the rally is being driven by sentiment and not by a change in fundamentals.

Shares sales in other state-run companies in the past have also faltered.

NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS) shares are almost flat since its $2.15 billion share sale in February from the government's minimum offer price, while NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) is about 3.3 percent lower since its $1.1 billion share sale in Dec 2012, as of Thursday's close.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi