Reuters Market Eye - Power Grid Corp of India Ltd(PGRD.NS) shares look ripe for profit-taking after rising nearly 6 percent since Monday's close on the back of good investor response to its $1.1 billion share sale, according to dealers.
Dealers say the rally is being driven by sentiment and not by a change in fundamentals.
Shares sales in other state-run companies in the past have also faltered.
NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS) shares are almost flat since its $2.15 billion share sale in February from the government's minimum offer price, while NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) is about 3.3 percent lower since its $1.1 billion share sale in Dec 2012, as of Thursday's close.
Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi