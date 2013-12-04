MUMBAI Dec 4 A $1.1 billion share sale in
state-run Power Grid Corp of India was fully covered
on Wednesday, the second day of the offering, provisional data
from the stock exchanges showed.
By 3:24 p.m. (0954 GMT), the share sale had received bids
for 788.5 million shares, most of them from local funds and
foreign institutional investors.
Details of the price of bids was not immediately available.
The company has set a price band of 85 rupees to 90 rupees per
share for the offer, with a discount of 4.5 rupees for retail
bidders and employees.
The 787.05 million share follow-on offering comprises of a 4
percent stake sale by the government, and fresh issue of 601.9
million shares by the company to raise funds for capital
expenditure on transmission projects.
The issue closes on Thursday for institutional buyers and on
Friday for other investors.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)