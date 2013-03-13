MUMBAI, March 13 Goldman Sachs upgraded India's Power Grid Corporation to "buy" from "sell", citing inexpensive valuations.

The investment bank sees higher visibility for the company on execution of projects worth $20 billion in the next 5 years, while also benefiting from the $100 billion capex that may arise from transmission and distribution of power, for the 12th and 13th five-year plan. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)