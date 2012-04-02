* Three Polish builders among bidders
* Polimex-Mostostal bidding with Japan's Hitachi
* Mostostal Warszawa partnered with Canada's SNC Lavalin
* PBG said it placed a bid via its unit Rafako
WARSAW, April 2 Poland's Polimex-Mostostal
, Mostostal Warszawa and PBG are
among seven bidders seeking to build a 12 billion to 15 billion
zlotys ($3.9-4.8 billion) coal-fired plant in the north of
Poland, they said on Monday.
Kulczyk Investments, a vehicle controlled by Polish investor
Jan Kulczyk, is seeking a general contractor for Elektrownia
Polnoc, a major project consisting of two 1,000 megawatt blocks
to be completed by 2016-2017.
Polimex-Mostostal said it was bidding for the contract with
Japan's Hitachi while Mostostal Warszawa said it has
partnered with Canada's SNC Lavalin. PBG said it placed
a bid via its unit Rafako.
Poland's coal-dependent power sector is in need of heavy
investment in new generation because many plants are obsolete
and power demand in the European Union nation is increasing.
At the same time, the country faces an uphill battle to meet
tough EU targets of curbing greenhouse gas emissions by at least
20 percent by 2020.