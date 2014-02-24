MUMBAI Feb 24 Shares of India's Tata Power Ltd surged 6.4 percent while Adani Power rose 5.2 percent in pre-open trading after the Indian electricity regulator allowed these companies to raise tariffs and receive compensation to make up for losses incurred at their Mundra projects.

Tata Power can raise tariffs by 0.524 rupees per unit for the current fiscal year for electricity generated from Mundra, the regulator said in an order dated Feb. 21. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)