HSINCHU, Taiwan Jan 15 Beijing-backed Tsinghua
Unigroup's plan to buy 25 percent of Powertech Technology Inc
was approved by the Taiwanese firm's shareholders on
Friday - one of three deals the frontrunner in the island's
upcoming elections has called a "huge threat" to its chip
industry.
The approval, which was expected, comes on the eve of
national elections that are likely to usher into power the
independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
The plan still has to win regulatory approval and a victory
by the DPP's candidate Tsai Ing-wen could see Chinese
investments coming under more scrutiny in future.
While Powertech hopes the $600 million deal will help it
gain traction in the all-important China market, Tsai is
concerned Tsinghua would have too much control in Taiwan's chip
industry.
Tsinghua is planning three investments worth $2.6 billion
in Taiwan's semiconductor sector.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)