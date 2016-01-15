* Taiwan polls set to bring in independence-leaning party
By J.R. Wu
HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan 15 Beijing-backed Tsinghua
Unigroup's plan to buy 25 percent of Powertech Technology Inc
was approved by the Taiwanese firm's shareholders on
Friday - one of three deals the frontrunner in the island's
upcoming elections has called a "huge threat" to its chip
industry.
The approval, which was expected, comes on the eve of
national elections that are likely to usher into power the
independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after
eight years under China-friendly President Ma Ying-jeou.
The plan still has to win regulatory approval and a victory
by the DPP's presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen could see
Chinese investments coming under more scrutiny in future.
Tsai has said she is concerned Tsinghua would have too much
control in Taiwan's chip industry, but Powertech hopes the $600
million deal will help it gain traction in the all-important
China market. Tsinghua would become Powertech's biggest
shareholder.
"If this project is approved, it will add a lot of points
for us, but if it is not passed it will not detract," Powertech
Chairman D.K. Tsai told reporters. "But our growth may not be
leapfrog growth."
Tsinghua also plans to acquire 25 percent of ChipMOS
Technologies Inc and Siliconware Precision Industries
Co Ltd, rivals to Powertech which will hold
shareholder meetings at the end of this month. In total,
Tsinghua intends to invest about $2.6 billion in Taiwan's
semiconductor sector.
Last month, the Chinese government said Tsinghua Unigroup's
moves in Taiwan should not be politicised.
Jack Lin, a 13-year employee who holds shares in the
company, supported the investment Friday but acknowledged the
hurdles ahead.
"It will be a challenge. Under the incumbent government (the
review) would have been smoother," Lin said. "It is out of our
hands."
Powertech shares are down 8 percent since Tsinghua's planned
investment was announced in late October, in line with the
broader market.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)