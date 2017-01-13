BRIEF-Mybet Holding Q1 revenue down at EUR 8.9 mln
* MYBET HOLDING SE: NEGATIVE TREND IN REVENUE DEVELOPMENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTERS CONTINUES ONE MORE TIME IN FIRST QUARTER 2017
TAIPEI Jan 13 Powertech Technology Inc is terminating its share agreement with China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Friday.
The exchange, in a notice about pending announcements by listed companies, said the Taiwanese chip tester and packager will detail the termination in a disclosure soon.
In November, Tsinghua Unigroup said via one of its units that its plans to take a partial share in Powertech faced rising risks due to an ongoing regulatory review in Taiwan.
Powertech could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to prevent more political damage from probes into Russia and his presidential campaign.