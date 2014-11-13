WARSAW Nov 13 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU posted a 23-percent fall in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' expectations.

The Polish state-controlled insurer showed a bottom line of 843 million zlotys ($248.53 million), compared with 839 million expected by analysts.

A year earlier PZU booked an unusually high profit on its bonds portfolio, inflating net profit. (1 US dollar = 3.3919 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)