BRIEF-Iou says revenue for year ended Dec 31 was $17.4 million
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
WARSAW Aug 27 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU posted a larger-than-expected, 15-percent rise in second-quarter net profit thanks to higher deposit yields, the company said on Wednesday.
The state-controlled insurer showed a bottom line of 960 million zlotys ($302.2 million), compared with 883 million expected by analysts. (1 US dollar = 3.1769 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Asb bancorp, inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017