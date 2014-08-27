WARSAW Aug 27 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU posted a larger-than-expected, 15-percent rise in second-quarter net profit thanks to higher deposit yields, the company said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled insurer showed a bottom line of 960 million zlotys ($302.2 million), compared with 883 million expected by analysts. (1 US dollar = 3.1769 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)