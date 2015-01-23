BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Poxel SA:
* Company prospectus to list on Euronext Paris regular market approved with visa by French regulator AMF on Jan. 22
* Increase in share capital by a maximum amount of 36.4 million euros ($41.3 million)
* Says to have received subscription commitments for up to 10 million euros
* Indicative price range between 6.66 euros and 8.14 euros per share
* 3,378,378 new shares to be issued within open price offer
* New shares issue includes extension clause for additional 506,756 shares and over-allotment clasue for additional 582, 770 shares Source text: bit.ly/1uoMK51
($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.