Nov 27 Poyry Oyj :

* Pöyry (Montreal) Inc is awarded nickel emissions reduction engineering services assignment by Vale at Copper Cliff Nickel Refinery, Canada

* Says value of order is not disclosed

* Says project will allow company to meet Ontario Ministry of Environment new reduced nickel emission standards, effective July 1, 2016, in addition improve workroom environment