BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
Nov 19 POZEN Inc : * Announces U.S. rights for Vimovo to be acquired by Horizon Pharma USA, inc * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing