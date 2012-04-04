ATHENS, April 4 Former and current managers of
Greece's dominant electricity utility PPC have been
charged with fraud involving sums of money handed over to PPC's
labour union over the past decade, court officials said on
Wednesday.
A spokesman for PPC, which is 51 percent state owned and
reported a record loss in the last quarter of 2011, declined to
comment, saying the firm had not been officially informed yet.
The union, GENOP, has denied any wrongdoing.
Corruption and over-spending of public funds are endemic in
Greece, hampering its efforts to cut expenditure and reform its
economy as part of a multi-billion euro bailout by the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund.
Chairmen, chief executives and members of PPC's boards
between 1999 and 2010 were charged with financially damaging the
state, and the company's GENOP representatives with being
complicit in the wrongdoing, one of the court officials said.
"The financial crime unit's investigation showed overpriced
travel and the assignment of studies to unionists' relatives,
studies that were paid for but were never delivered," said the
court official who declined to be named.
If convicted, the accused could face life imprisonment.
The prosecutor launched a probe after the public
administration inspector found that PPC had illegally granted
about 5 million euros to GENOP in 2005-2006 for overpriced
travel and other costs, such as expensive gifts and lunches,
according to the court officials.
In his report, the inspector also said that in 2008-2010
GENOP received tens of thousands of euros from PPC to fund
labour action and other expenses.
Responding to press reports of alleged irregularities on
Tuesday, PPC announced it would set up an ethics bureau to
prevent any such actions in the future. It also threatened to
take legal action against any individuals found to have caused
damage to the firm.
The GENOP union denied any wrongdoing and urged authorities
to open unionists' bank accounts.
"If they find a single euro deposited (illegally) in my
account, I won't just resign but commit suicide," GENOP's
president, Nikos Fotopoulos, told state TV on Tuesday.
