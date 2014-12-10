(Adds PIC comment)

JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South Africa's biggest cement maker PPC has received a merger proposal from unlisted rival Afrisam Group, PPC said on Wednesday, a tie-up that would create a firm big enough to dominate the domestic building material market.

PPC, whose stock has plunged in recent months due to in-fighting between its board and former chief executive, said it was considering the proposal.

The company did not give any details on the value of the proposed merger.

Shares in PPC see-sawed after the announcement, rising as much as 6.5 percent. They last traded 2.3 percent higher.

Afrisam, majority-owned by state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corporation (PIC), is the country's second-largest cement maker.

"We think a potential merger between PPC and Afrisam would create a formidable cement player on the continent," Fidelis Madavo, acting chief investment officer at PIC said in a statement.

