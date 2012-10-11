Oct 11 Jaguar Holdings Company I on Wednesday sold $525 million of senior PIK toggle notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PPDI AMT $525 MLN COUPON 9.375 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.064 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 922 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS