BRIEF-Qualcomm introduces new mobile platforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
March 25 Pendragon Plc
* Acquisition of dealership in california
* Agreed to acquire trade and certain assets of a motor dealership located in glendale, california, usa, from texas automobiles leasing t/a lexus of glendale
* Total consideration, which includes $21.0m of goodwill, is estimated at $48.5m and will be settled in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock