LONDON Nov 5 Czech investment group PPF is
backing its 2.47 billion euro acquisition of Telefonica's Czech
business with a 2.29 billion euro ($3.09 billion) syndicated
loan coordinated by Societe Generale, the arranging banks said
in a statement on Tuesday.
The acquisition is also being backed with 35.5 billion Czech
crowns ($1.86 billion) of equity.
Societe Generale together with Citi, Credit Agricole CIB,
Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, KBC Bank NV/Ceskoslovenska obchodni
banka, Royal Bank of Scotland and UniCredit Bank Austria
arranged and jointly underwrote the senior secured financing.
Closing of the acquisition, which also includes Telefonica
Czech Republic's 100 percent owned subsidiary Telefonica
Slovakia, is subject to the approval of the European Commission.
Telefonica has agreed to retain a 4.9 percent stake in
Telefonica Czech Republic.
Telefonica Czech Republic and its Slovakian subsidiary
offers fixed line and mobile voice, data and internet services.
The company has been offering mobile services in Slovakia since
2007.
In 2012, the company generated revenues of 50.53 billion
crowns and Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and
Amortization (EBITDA) of 19.78 billion crowns.
($1 = 19.1184 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)