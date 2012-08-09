MOSCOW Aug 9 Czech financial group PPF said on
Thursday it planned to sell its 26.5 percent stake in Russian
private bank Nomos to raise funds for other
projects.
PPF provided no financial detail of the transaction.
It said it planned to use proceeds to invest in further
development of consumer credit lender Home Credit, Russian real
estate projects and consumer electronics retailer Eldorado.
The capital reallocation would also enable PPF to
participate in the tender for a mobile phone license in the
Czech Republic later this year, PPF said.
